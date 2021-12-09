Advertisement

Temple Police looking for suspect in burglary case

Police said an investigation revealed Richard Schoeffler, 35, was responsible for the...
Police said an investigation revealed Richard Schoeffler, 35, was responsible for the burglary. A warrant for burglary of habitation was issued for Schoeffler on December 7, 2021.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection to a burglary of a habitation case.

Police officers responded to a burglary call in the 4900 block of Airport Trail shortly before 10 p.m. on November 23, 2021.

The victim told police someone had broken into their home while they were away and stolen several items.

Police said an investigation revealed Richard Schoeffler, 35, was responsible for the burglary. A warrant for burglary of habitation was issued for Schoeffler on December 7, 2021.

If anyone has any information about Schoeffler’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

If you call Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
A fire and explosion destroyed the home at 103 FM 1996 in Oglesby, Texas.
One dead after fire, ensuing explosion heard for miles in Central Texas

Latest News

Killeen Mall store manager
Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
Neighbors and business owners are concerned for their safety after the Killeen mall shooting...
Killeen: Local residents & shop owners concerned after mall shooting
Killeen Mall Shooting
‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
(Photo by Alex Cano)
Killeen: Local residents & shop owners concerned after mall shooting