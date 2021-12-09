Temple Police looking for suspect in burglary case

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man wanted in connection to a burglary of a habitation case.

Police officers responded to a burglary call in the 4900 block of Airport Trail shortly before 10 p.m. on November 23, 2021.

The victim told police someone had broken into their home while they were away and stolen several items.

Police said an investigation revealed Richard Schoeffler, 35, was responsible for the burglary. A warrant for burglary of habitation was issued for Schoeffler on December 7, 2021.

If anyone has any information about Schoeffler’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

If you call Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous.

