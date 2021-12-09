Thieves cut gas lines; steal fuel at local foster agency

Salado, Texas (KWTX) -

Grinches almost ruined the Christmas magic for dozens of foster kids in Bell County.

The staff at Lighthouse Family Network, a foster placement agency in Salado, have been hard at work securing donated gifts for the foster children they serve this holiday season.

But they said Monday when on their way to pick up Christmas donations they noticed something strange.

“When our executive director went to get fuel to fill up the truck to pick up Christmas gifts and things like that for the kids when he started getting fuel, the fuel was dumping everywhere,” said David Seward, the Community Outreach officer for the agency.

The agency said thieves had crawled under their truck and cut their gas lines to steal fuel.

“When people come and do this, it may be small to someone that did this, but really if they think about the big picture it really affects more than just an old box truck,” Seward said. " It takes money out of the budget to repair it. Money that could be spent to help the kids and things like that. And it slows us down in getting donations from people that are kind enough to help out.”

Salado police are investigating the incident but staff at Lighthouse say this has happened years ago. At that time they installed locking gas caps on their truck but now the thieves have found another way.

The non-profit agency has now had to pay hundreds of dollars in repair bills coming out of their already tight budget. But in the spirit of Christmas the staff is extending grace and an invitation to the thieves.

“It’s my wish that whoever did this would come up and just talk to us and learn about the foster kids that are sleeping in cps offices,” Seward said. “Learn about the foster kids that are being sent out of state because there are not enough foster homes in the state of Texas to take them in.

Vandals also removed the lights on the bottom of the Main Street bridge and threw them into the creek according to Salado’s mayor Michael Coogin.

Salado police are investigating both incidents.

If you’d like to donate to Lighthouse to help with repair bills or providing Christmas gifts for foster children, you can reach them here.

