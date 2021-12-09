Waco OBGYN doctors ‘empower’ patients with life-changing procedures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two doctors who grew up on the same street in Waco are now providing healthcare to women of all ages in their hometown, fulfilling lifelong dreams, thriving and growing while offering first-of-its kind procedures.

Dr. Lacy Kessler and Dr. Hayley Voige are the two OBGYNs who started Deerwood Women’s Health & Wellness along with family nurse practitioner Kim Austin.

Kessler and Voige named their clinic Deerwood because they grew up on Deerwood Drive in Waco.

“It’s really just the place where we both grew up,” Kessler said. “It’s the place where we both developed our dreams of going to med school and becoming physicians.”

Dr. Kessler, a graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School who earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston, originally opened the practice in 2012.

Dr. Voige, a Waco High School graduate who earned her medical degree from The University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, left her job as an OBGYN at a family practice center to join her childhood neighbor.

“I became an OBGYN because I always had a real interest in women’s health ... it’s one of my real loves,” Voige said.

Together, the doctors have delivered thousands of babies, more than 260 this past year along, and taken care of women of all ages across Central Texas.

“We’re fortunate to get to take care of women and, sometimes, their sisters and their moms and then get to deliver their babies and watch those children grow up,” Kessler said. “It’s been a real joy.”

In 2018, the clinic decided to expand, adding an aesthetics practice.

They offer facials, laser hair removal, body contouring, and all kinds of ways to treat concerns on the face or body. They offer everything from ways to get rid of fat to non-surgical options for natural hair restoration.

“We brought in several procedures to help with some of those aesthetic concerns and other concerns that traditional OBGYN care didn’t provide in the past,” Kessler said.

One of the newest options is a procedure they call “Empower.” It uses radiofrequency to treat the vaginal tissue and help with bladder control issues.

Kessler says 70 percent of women with incontinence said they worry about coughing, sneezing and even laughing in public for fear of having an accident. 35 percent of these women avoid exercise, traveling and intimacy to accommodate and 62 percent wait a year or longer before discussing their condition with a doctor.

“This new technology also has the ability to correct vulvovaginal atrophy and sexual dysfunction, as well as strengthen the pelvic floor. This breakthrough is truly remarkable as it can help women feel themselves as they age and not be hindered from living their best life,” Kessler said.

The Waco doctor calls it the most exciting advancement for women’s health that she’s witnessed in her career.

“We just released it in our practice a couple of months ago and we’re seeing amazing results already and we’re excited to open it up for anyone who is interested, starting in January,” Kessler said. “So many women just don’t realize that they’re not alone and that many of us are going through something like this.”

Deerwood Women’s Health and Wellness is offering gift cards for the holiday season.

They say it’s something many women would enjoy as a nontraditional treat under the tree.

Both Kessler and Voige say they’re honored to offer good health to other women in a town that made them who they are today.

“We love it,” Kessler said. “This is the community we have a passion for and we grew up in and we spent our lives in.”

