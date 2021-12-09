Warm to hot Friday but we go back to December this weekend

No jackets needed for about another 24-30 hours with temperatures remaining unseasonably warm. We have lows tonight only dipping into the mid to upper 60s - that’s warmer than our normal highs this time of year! Some fog is likely again in the morning and the wet-feeling to the air sticks around into the afternoon ahead of our next front. Friday looks even warmer that what Thursday brought us, with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Can you believe our all-time December record high is 91 degrees (Christmas Eve Day, 1955) and we will be within a few degrees of that tomorrow! Temperatures will be the warmest to the southwest, but it’s definitely not feeling like December tomorrow for all of us... that changes for the weekend though!

Our next cold front comes in after midnight and into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday morning. Isolated light rain is possible in some areas as the front moves through, mainly east, but even lucky enough to get rain won’t see much.

PREP FOR THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be windy and cold. Any holiday decorations or patio ornaments will want to be securely fastened or put away Friday before our cold front. Thankfully Saturday’s strong morning wind gusts, close to 30 MPH, should come down overnight and into Sunday. We are also expecting freezing temperatures in Central Texas overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, so plan accordingly for plants, pets, & pipes. Sunshine will gradually returns Saturday, but late-day temperatures should only reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Sunday will be the nicer day of the two - crisp & cool with low humidity & lighter winds accompanied by plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Next week we see the return of warmer temperatures with morning temperatures nowhere near freezing, in the 50s and 60s, & highs returning to the 70s

