48th Chemical Brigade is getting back to the basics

Fort Hood, Texas (KWTX) - The 48th Chemical Brigade conducted a leadership validation exercise This week.

The exercise brought dozens of leaders from nine different military installations across the United States here to fort hood this week.

The 48th Chemical Brigade’s Spartan Phalanx event challenges leaders to exceed expectations and be mentally prepared for any challenge that arises.

“With the leader certification, it is me as the brigade commander certifying those leaders to be able to take what they’re learning in the in the next 48, 24 to 48 hours and take it back to their home station and then ingrained that same level of proficiency to their actual suborning leaders and soldiers,” said COL Alexander C. Lovasz Commander of 48th Chemical Brigade.

Over the past 24 months, military members have had to find new ways to community and accomplish some missions.

“Because of COVID, we’ve learned a lot to leverage technology to try to get messaging across to the different organizations to synchronize things, but nothing is better than person to person,” said Lovasz.

With the units being spread across the country, conducting training like this that brings all the Soldiers together is difficult.

Command Sergeant Major Jeffery Agyarko of the 22nd Chemical Battalion says bringing everyone together helps the units grow.

“Building relationships in the army goes a long way. All these folks out here may not even know half of them but coming together tells me that we can grow together. People matter people first. And winning does matter,” Said Agyarko.

