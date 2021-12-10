A cold front tonight puts an end to the hot weather as we go into the weekend. Temperatures will hang in the low 60s through around midnight to 2 AM Saturday morning but then we see temperatures drop behind the front and we spend a majority of tomorrow in the upper 40s and low 50s. Gusty north winds, as high as 30mph, will bring down the chilly & drier air and in the morning will add an extra chill factor - it’ll be heavier coat weather in the morning! We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies behind the front and it’s entirely possibly to see a stray sprinkle up through around 10 AM. Since our clouds clear for the afternoon, temperatures will likely rebound a few degrees into the mid 50s. On the flip side of that, since the air is drier tomorrow and we have a clear sky and calm winds, tomorrow night temperatures will be below freezing Sunday morning.

We’re going to warm back up slightly above average with ample sunshine Sunday reaching the low 60s. Morning temperatures close to average in the upper 30s Monday should warm close to 70° Monday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through most of next week. We have another cold front expected to swing through next Friday - it should drop our temperatures but not as drastically. Rain chances stick around through next weekend too as another storm system pulls in behind Friday’s front. The eight to 14-day outlook still strongly indicates more above-average temperatures through Dec. 22.

