Community rallying behind wife of sheriff deputy battling stage 4 cancer

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - If you ask anyone about Kathryn Klingle, they’ll tell you she’s dedicated her life to helping others. In November, the mom of four and grandmother of seven was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. To further her mission of caring for her community, she recently became a medical assistant so she could meet the needs of others.

Now Kathryn and her family are the ones standing in need. Her husband Curtis has served the Madison County community as a sheriff’s deputy for the last seven years and the state of Texas for 31 years as a peace officer.

In a statement from Kathryn while in the hospital back in November, she detailed how she’s leaning on her faith as she faces her medical challenges.

“I was in the hospital chapel praying and I thanked God for this cancer. I can thank him because I already see that He is using it for good. I can see reconciliation in my family because of it, and that lives are being touched. Who knows what more He is going to do with it.”

Kathryn is now recovering at home, waiting to see if she qualifies for financial assistance at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. She will have to undergo several rounds of chemotherapy.

“I still haven’t had treatment yet. We don’t have insurance, and so I’ve been trying to file financial aid with M.D. Anderson and it’s been two weeks of finding out,” said Kathryn. “We need one paper after another, still lacking something. Meanwhile, this is an aggressive cancer, and it’s growing, and I’m, you know, concerned.”

Kathryn’s husband Curtis says the last month has been full of ups and downs and a whirlwind of emotions.

“It was the morning of November 10, about 5:30, when the emergency room doctor came in and told us,” said Curtis. “I knew when the doctor walked in the office, in the room with us, that look on his face. It wasn’t good.”

“The shock is indescribable, and it’s only been the last several days that I can actually talk about it without breaking down,” said Chris.

Despite the circumstances, Kathryn says her faith is what keeps her going.

“When I got the diagnosis, I didn’t shed a tear, and my husband of course was bawling,” said Kathryn. “I believe that God is in control of our lives and I don’t believe He caused this but I believed He allowed it and something good will come out of it.”

The community is organizing a fundraiser for the family to help with Kathryn’s medical, travel, and other expenses they will incur as she goes back and forth for treatment. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to support the family.

Long-time family friend Sunny Wobig is leading the fundraising efforts happening this weekend. She says the Klingles are pillars of the community and organizing the event is the least they can do to help.

“We knew that she didn’t have medical insurance available at the time. I know from personal and family experience what a burden the cost of cancer treatment can be on people,” said Wobig. “Knowing just what good people these are and how much they give back to other people and how good they are to their neighbor, friends, and family, we wanted to just come up with an idea to do something to help them while they were in need.”

“They just have open, big hearts and help anybody they can in small ways, big ways depending on what the need is,” said Wobig. " They’re just those type of people that you really enjoy having as neighbors and just knowing they’re in the world.”

The “Cruise for Kathryn” event will be held Sunday starting at 10 a.m. Participants will bring out their motorcycles, classic cars, and trucks and travel from the Normangee City Park to the Flynn Volunteer Fire Department. After the cruise, barbecue lunch will be sold by Annie Mae’s BBQ. Entry to ride in the Cruise for Kathryn is $10.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.