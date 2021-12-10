Fort Hood partners with FedEx, Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real trees to families

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood’s Morale, Welfare & Recreation Program (MWR) partnered with FedEx and the Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real Christmas trees to military families during the post’s annual Trees for Troops Event.

“(It’s great) see the smiles of the families of soldiers, the little children, when they come out to see their Christmas tree,” said Monty Campbell with MWR.

“This may be their first Christmas tree that they’ve ever received. And it’s just a brilliant, beautiful thing that people have donated these trees.”

Hood Stadium was filled with trees that have been donated from tree farms as far away as Michigan and New York.

A lot of trees have handwritten notes from the people who donated them, thanking the military families for their sacrifices.

“It means a lot, you know, it’s my daughter’s first Christmas. I appreciate the trees for troops, you know, giving this opportunity to get a free tree, our first Christmas tree? Very thankful,” said Joshua Padilla.

For some military families, the holidays mean spending without their loved ones overseas, but these Christmas trees can still bring in some holiday cheer.

