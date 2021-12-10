Advertisement

Fort Hood partners with FedEx, Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real trees to families

Soldiers and Family members picked the a a farm grown Christmas tree on fort Hood.
Soldiers and Family members picked the a a farm grown Christmas tree on fort Hood.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood’s Morale, Welfare & Recreation Program (MWR) partnered with FedEx and the Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real Christmas trees to military families during the post’s annual Trees for Troops Event.

“(It’s great) see the smiles of the families of soldiers, the little children, when they come out to see their Christmas tree,” said Monty Campbell with MWR.

“This may be their first Christmas tree that they’ve ever received. And it’s just a brilliant, beautiful thing that people have donated these trees.”

Hood Stadium was filled with trees that have been donated from tree farms as far away as Michigan and New York.

A lot of trees have handwritten notes from the people who donated them, thanking the military families for their sacrifices.

“It means a lot, you know, it’s my daughter’s first Christmas. I appreciate the trees for troops, you know, giving this opportunity to get a free tree, our first Christmas tree? Very thankful,” said Joshua Padilla.

For some military families, the holidays mean spending without their loved ones overseas, but these Christmas trees can still bring in some holiday cheer.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Killeen Mall Shooting
‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
Micah Smith and Levi Garcia
Central Texas duo place 6th in world roping event in Las Vegas, bring home $48K prize
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
The Lorena High School football team advanced to the state District 3A football championship...
Lorena High School advances to 3A state football championship game
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the...
Jussie Smollett guilty verdict latest in polarizing case

Latest News

Leaders from the 48th Chemical Brigade test "unknown" liquids during a leader validation...
48th Chemical Brigade is getting back to the basics
Leon County makes a special delivery of hundreds of toys for Fort Hood Soldiers.
Leon County residents make special Christmas delivery to Fort Hood soldiers
Adult Daycare Center wants to help those with special needs.
Killeen business creates community for adults with special needs
Soldiers on Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving early with a little competition.
Fort Hood celebrates Thanksgiving with holiday meal competition