Killeen Police deploy gas into motel room to get domestic violence suspect to surrender

The Days and Nights Inn located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen, Texas.
The Days and Nights Inn located at 6200 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd in Killeen, Texas.(Michael Cantu for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit deployed gas into a motel room in order to force the suspect in a felony domestic violence incident to surrender.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Officers were dispatched to the Days and Nights Inn located at 6104 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard to investigate reports of a distressed female involved in a violent domestic dispute with a suspect who was possibly armed.

The victim had been “violently assaulted by the suspect at the hotel,” but she was able to get away and call 911, police said.

The call was upgraded felony domestic and the Tactical Response Unit was deployed.

Police said officers deployed gas into the room after several failed attempts to get the suspect to exit..

“The suspect exited the room, remained non-compliant and attempted to walk back into the room. At that point, officers used less-than lethal force and took him into custody,” police said.

The suspect was not identified.

