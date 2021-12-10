Killeen Police working on new leads as suspect in mall shooting continues to elude authorities

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and investigators continue to pore over store surveillance footage capturing the moments a gunman opened fire inside the Killeen Mall.

The suspect in Tuesday night’s shooting remains at large.

“I have looked at that video hundreds of times. I was looking at it a few hours ago,” said Kimble. “There’s things that stand out.”

On Tuesday, a man walked into the mall and shot someone inside a store. Police temporarily called it an active shooter situation, but later downgraded the incident.

“(Was it meant) to strike fear in this community? Or maybe it was a targeted event? We’re still evaluating all that,” said Kimble.

There are some new leads.

“Please know that we’re going to keep some of that information close to the vest, because we want to apprehend him,” said Kimble.

As holiday shoppers continue to shop at the mall, Kimble said people should not let their guard down.

“We ask people to have a plan,” said Kimble. “Know the stores or know the shopping areas where you want to go to.”

Police are still asking for anyone with new information or video from Tuesday night to come forward. Those with information are asked to call KPD at 254-501-8800 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

“I can tell you this. If this person who did this horrible crime, that walked in the Killeen mall and pointed a handgun and shot 10 times at another person. If he thinks he is going to scare this community – this is not the place.”

