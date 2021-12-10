Lorena High School advances to 3A state football championship game
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena High School Football Team on Thursday defeated Lago Vista High School in a semifinal of the Texas high school football playoffs.
The game was played in Georgetown, Texas. The final score was 55-17.
Lorena High is now waiting to learn which team it will play in the state final.
Central Texas’ Marlin High School lost its semifinal game against Hawley, 19-12.
