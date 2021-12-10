Advertisement

Lorena High School advances to 3A state football championship game

The Lorena High School football team advanced to the state District 3A football championship...
The Lorena High School football team advanced to the state District 3A football championship game.(Chris Williams for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - The Lorena High School Football Team on Thursday defeated Lago Vista High School in a semifinal of the Texas high school football playoffs.

The game was played in Georgetown, Texas. The final score was 55-17.

Lorena High is now waiting to learn which team it will play in the state final.

Central Texas’ Marlin High School lost its semifinal game against Hawley, 19-12.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
Killeen Mall Shooting
‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer

Latest News

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Baylor Head Football Coach Aranda named Big 12 Coach of the Year
Klyderion Campbell
Classroom Champions: Mart's Klyderion Campbell
Klyderion Campbell
Classroom Champions: Mart’s Klyderion Campbell
Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, center, talks to an official standing nearby in the first half...
Baylor Football’s Aranda Named Coach of the Year Finalist