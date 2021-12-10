Advertisement

Man faces capital murder charge in shooting death of North Texas police officer

Jamie Jaramillo faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer for the shooting death of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston.(CBS DFW)
By CBS DFW Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jamie Jaramillo, the man accused of shooting and killing Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II on Friday, Dec. 3 in an Albertson’s parking lot, faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Jaramillo was transported to the hospital after police said he shot himself after first shooting Officer Houston.

A week later, Jaramillo has been discharged from the hospital. He was booked at the North Tower jail in Dallas and charged with capital murder.

Jaramillo’s bond has been set at $2 million.

Officer Houston was responding to a call bout a disturbance outside the store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m. last Friday.

Jamarillo’s wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, allegedly pointed a gun at Jamarillo’s girlfriend.

When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed, allegedly by Jaramillo, before Jaramillo turned the gun on himself, police said.

Bences was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

