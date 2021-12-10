Man faces capital murder charge in shooting death of North Texas police officer

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Jamie Jaramillo, the man accused of shooting and killing Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston II on Friday, Dec. 3 in an Albertson’s parking lot, faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer.

Jaramillo was transported to the hospital after police said he shot himself after first shooting Officer Houston.

A week later, Jaramillo has been discharged from the hospital. He was booked at the North Tower jail in Dallas and charged with capital murder.

Jaramillo’s bond has been set at $2 million.

Officer Houston was responding to a call bout a disturbance outside the store on South Belt Line Road near Cartwright Road around 1:40 p.m. last Friday.

Jamarillo’s wife, Juventina Vazques Bences, allegedly pointed a gun at Jamarillo’s girlfriend.

When the officer arrived, he was shot and killed, allegedly by Jaramillo, before Jaramillo turned the gun on himself, police said.

Bences was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

