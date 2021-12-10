Advertisement

Mother, daughter praise reaction of staff at Pro Image Sports after shooting at Killeen Mall

By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A mother and daughter who were inside the Killeen Mall during Tuesday’s shooting are praising the staff at Pro Image Sports for not only keeping them safe, but also keeping them comfortable.

Lisa and Christina Charles are seen in the viral surveillance footage that captured the moments after shots were fired inside the mall. They said they were about the leave the mall right before the shooting.

The staff at Pro Image Sports immediately ushered them to a back room with a few others and kept them there for safety.

Not only did they lock them in until the all-clear was given by authorities, they also started talking with them, joking around and even came up with a rap song together.

Lisa Charles said the store manager stayed on the line with his employees throughout the ordeal, switching lines when one of their phone batteries died.

“Christina was like, we’re probably not even going to remember each other’s names anymore. And he’s like, no we’re family, we just went through something so we’re family now,” said Lisa Charles.

“And I was just like, we’ll that was another little sense of peace in that moment.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect in the active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.
Police: Status of suspect in active shooter situation at Killeen Mall still ‘unknown’
File Photo
Central Texas girl, 12, dies after she is struck by vehicle while riding bicycle
Richard Houston was a 21-year veteran of the Mesquite Police Department and was married with...
Document: Infidelity argument between suspect, wife resulted in shooting death of Texas officer
Killeen Mall Shooting
‘He didn’t want to die’: Store manager recounts responding to mall shooting victim’s cries for help
Dr. Scott McAninch was a beloved physician in the Temple area. He died Tuesday after a battle...
Beloved Central Texas doctor loses battle to cancer

Latest News

Killeen Police working on new leads as suspect in mall shooting continues to elude authorities
Killeen Police working on new leads as suspect in mall shooting continues to elude authorities
fuel theft in Salado
Thieves cut gas lines, steal fuel belonging to local foster agency
Killeen police responded to an active shooter situation that was later downgraded on Tuesday...
Killeen Police working on new leads as suspect in mall shooting continues to elude authorities
Mother, daughter praise reaction of staff at Pro Image Sports after shooting at Killeen Mall
Mother, daughter praise reaction of staff at Pro Image Sports after shooting at Killeen Mall