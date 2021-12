Join us Thursday for Santa On-Call as he's taking calls from all the Central Texas kids! (KWTX)

Hey kids! (and parents that are likely reading this) Santa will be in the KWTX Studios on Thursday, December 16th, 2021 from 5P - 8P taking phone calls from all the central Texas kiddos.

Be sure to watch us on-air or online for the phone number to call!

-Santa’s Helpers in Waco

And a special thanks to our friends at Slovacek’s Sausage in West for getting us connected with him.