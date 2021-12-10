Waco: Rising construction costs a blow to zoo expansion project

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Post-pandemic related price increases in the construction industry could put the Cameron Park Zoo behind schedule, and over budget, on its multi-million dollar expansion project.

“If you ask anyone doing a construction project in the United States right now, you need a crystal ball every day because things are changing so much,” said Terri Cox, Executive Director, Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society. “It’s very frustrating.”

With three new exhibits in the works, it’s an exciting time at the zoo, however, rising construction prices have cast a shadow over the growth.

“Once again, the COVID pandemic has dealt us a blow,” Cox said to zoo supporters in a ‘Giving Tuesday’ email. “Post-pandemic construction costs have been affected by supply chain interruption, increased material costs, labor costs, and local market disruption.”

The zoo expansion includes an education and veterinary complex, an African penguin habitat, and an African hoof stock barn which is already under construction.

“What we’re seeing is significant cost increase as we are in the design and building phase of the different components of the expansion project,” said Cox. “For example, the original expectations for the hoof stock barn was $375,000, and it actually came in at over $900,000.”

The expansion is mostly funded by a $14.6 million bond which 66 percent of McLennan County voters approved in 2019.

The zoo society also committed to providing an additional $1.2 million at the time.

“At this point it’s impossible for us to say exactly how much the expansion project costs have gone up be because we’re in the design phase for the education and veterinary complex and we are also working on hiring architects for the penguin exhibit, so we don’t have a clear dollar amount until we go to bid,” said Cox. “It could potentially be several million over.”

Cox says they’re now “hard at work” to make up the anticipated difference.

“We are now raising funds to help supplement those costs,” said Cox, staying positive. “Things happen, and you roll with it, and you raise more money.”

One way they raised more money was through the ‘Giving Tuesday’ letter: Cox says reaching out to supporters helped them raise more than $50,000.

“I think it’s important to keep everybody up to date with the projects, and we see great results, people really want to see this zoo grow and improve every year, and we do too, so we all work together as a team to make that happen,” said Cox. “Last year, the ‘Giving Tuesday’ letter was all about the COVID pandemic and the emergency funding that was needed during that time, and our membership and donors reached-out overwhelmingly with over $100,000 in donations.”

There’s another fundraising effort underway: Wild Lights, a holiday light event at the zoo, and the proceeds go directly toward the expansion project.

“We’ll know more about what the actual costs are when they go to bid,” said Cox.

She says they’re hoping to go to bid in early Spring.

“We can’t wait until the last minute, I have to start early on my end and try to get people involved and give a little more,” said Cox.

More information on donating can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.