Back to December for the weekend

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A cold front puts an end to the hot weather as we go into the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be much colder than just 24 hours ago, spending a majority of the day in the upper 40s and low 50s. Gusty north winds, as high as 30mph, will bring down the chilly & drier air which will add an extra chill factor - it’ll be heavier coat weather in the morning! We’re expecting mostly cloudy skies behind the front and it’s entirely possibly to see a stray sprinkle up through around 10 AM. Since our clouds look like they will clear for the afternoon, temperatures will likely rebound a few degrees into the mid 50s. On the flip side of that, since the air is drier and we have a clear sky and calm winds, tonight temperatures get cold - below freezing by Sunday morning.

We’re going to warm back up slightly above average with ample sunshine Sunday reaching the low 60s. Morning temperatures close to average in the upper 30s Monday should warm close to 70° Monday afternoon.

The warming trend will continue through most of next week. We have another cold front expected to swing through next Friday - it should drop our temperatures but not as drastically. Rain chances stick around through next weekend too as another storm system pulls in behind Friday’s front. The eight to 14-day outlook still strongly indicates more above-average temperatures through Dec. 22.

