Central Texas barbershop closes for a day; barbers visit school to provide free haircuts to students

Members of the Nonpareil Barbershop gave free haircuts to students with Killeen ISD's Rancier...
Members of the Nonpareil Barbershop gave free haircuts to students with Killeen ISD's Rancier Middle School.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Nearly 30 students at Rancier Middle School in Killeen received a free haircut from the barbers of Nonpareil Barbershop.

The kind gesture was meant to get the kids groomed for the Christmas break and to introduce a little mentorship into their lives.

“We’ve done events like this outdoors,” said Jonathan Gray, owner of Nonpareil Barbershop in Copperas Cove. “And this is way better than outdoors event. We got AC.”

The barbers at Nonpareil decided to take everything to school Friday.

“They are speaking life to the young men and the young ladies while cutting their hair,” said Colesha Johnson, with Communities in Schools.

The free haircut event was thought up about two weeks ago, partly, to help some of the students get freshened up before the holiday break.

“We reached out and we thought what was the community need here? And haircuts was something that all demographics, all ages could use,” said Nayda Ramos, an area clinician.

It took very little convincing to get Gray and his barbers to the school.

“She only wanted one-or-two of us .... we’re here as a shop,” said Gray.

Oddly enough, it also created an emotional bond between the students and organizers.

“When you see that child just hug me, that’s all that matters,” said Mia Dockery, a special education teacher at Rancier.

It was not just Dockery who noticed the emotion in the room.

“And to see the kids come in so quiet and to see them smiling and leaving and to see them hugging, so thankful,” said Ramos. “(It) makes it completely worth it.”

Now, there is a challenge for the future.

“We’ll definitely be looking to do this again, within the next several months,” said Gray. “Maybe bigger next time, with more barbers.”

