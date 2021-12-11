Advertisement

China Spring Cougars advance to 4A-2 state final

The China Spring Cougars pose for a photo after earning a spot in the district 4A-2 state...
The China Spring Cougars pose for a photo after earning a spot in the district 4A-2 state championship.(Darby Brown)
By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring Cougars on Friday advanced to the state championship game after defeating Cuero 34-9 in the semifinal game in Round Rock.

The Cougars will play in the 4A Division II state title game on Friday at AT&T Stadium.

With the win, China Spring also improved to 15-0 on the season.

Also Friday, Mart High School was eliminated in the district 2A semifinal game against Falls City, losing 24-20.

