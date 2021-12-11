Advertisement

Final day of Toys For Tots successfully concludes with a bang

By Alex Gibbs
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - This year’s Toys For Tots drive was not only a massive success, but a heartwarming reminder of how helpful any donation can be for a family this holiday season.

With each passing week and this evening, the love and kindness of Central Texans shined through.

“We’re fortunate and a lot of kids so it’s important for us to do things for the community and that’s what we try to do all year long,” said Bobby Batson, president of Centex Corvette Club.

From Santa showing up early in Waco, to young children across the area giving back to friends without a present this year.

“I wanted to have a birthday party where I would give away toys for people who may not be able to get toys for Christmas,” said Mary Rosas.

Even a young marine in Killeen did his duty to give back.

“I donated a monkey, a blanket and a coloring book,” said Lane Salisbury.

“I love giving back to Toys For Tots every year.”

Meanwhile in Temple, our nation’s heroes and healthcare worker remind us of why we give back, especially as inflation has made the cost of putting food on the table quite expensive, let alone Christmas gifts.

“I don’t want to see any kid or any family without,” said Nurse Rhonda Hill.

“COVID really caused a lot of families to loose financial abilities, so for that reason, it’s very important.”

Successfully, the drive was able to give back to nearly 4,000 Central Texas children.

Anyone unable to make a toy donation that would like to give a monetary donation can do so on the Toys For Tots website.

