FREEZE WARNINGS Tonight With Another Warmup On The Horizon

Freeze Warnings From 12am to 8am
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
It’ll be cold this evening with temperatures dipping to the mid 40′s after sunset, before cooling to the upper 30′s at midnight. Freeze Warnings go into effect at midnight and last through 8am. Light, north winds and clear skies bring us down to around 30° to start your Sunday, so be sure to bring the pets and valuables inside, and make sure the heaters are set to go.

After sunrise we’ll get into the mid 40′s by 10am, after which we’ll have highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon under sunny skies with south winds. South winds start bringing the moisture back mid-week, with a spotty rain chance on Tuesday before our next storm system arrives at the end of the week. A couple spotty showers will be seen on Thursday before the system arrives on Friday, with a cold front expected late at night. Highs get to around 80° again before the next cold front, with chilly weather in the 50′s behind the front next weekend.

