Mexia Police investigating shooting that left two wounded

Person of interest detained
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Friday said they detained a person of interest after a shooting that left two people wounded.

The police department received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, December 10.

The initial round of calls indicated gunfire at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of North Ross Street.

A second round of calls indicated multiple gunshot victims arriving at Mexia’s Parkview Regional Hospital.

Police said two shooting victims were initially treated at the local hospital and one of the victims was subsequently airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple.

“The Mexia Police Department has identified and detained a person of interest,” a news release shared on the City of Mexia’s Facebook page states.

No further information was provided.

