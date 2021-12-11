Advertisement

UMHB knocks off Whitewater to advance to the National Championship

Cru Quarterback Kyle King warms up ahead of the 2021 semifinal matchup with Wisconsin-Whitewater
Cru Quarterback Kyle King warms up ahead of the 2021 semifinal matchup with Wisconsin-Whitewater(Cru Athletics | UMHB)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WHITEWATER, Wisconsin (KWTX) - It was a chilly 36 degrees at kickoff for the D3 semifinal matchup between Mary Hardin-Baylor and Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The game was scoreless through the first quarter, but Cru quarterback Kyle King connected with Brandon Jordan just two minutes into the second quarter to put UMHB on the board.

Mikkah Hackett then came up with an interception on Whitewater’s next drive, giving the ball back to King and the Cru offense.

UMHB turned the takeaway into points, with King finding Jordan in the endzone again!

The Cru added a field goal and led 17-0 midway through the second quarter.

Wisconsin-Whitewater’s offense broke through with just 1 minute left in the half, scoring a Touchdown to make it 17-7 at the break.

Midway through the third quarter, the Cru struck again! Kenneth Cormier Jr. took the direct snap and pounded it in from 2 yards out, putting the Cru up 24-7.

The UMHB defense would protect that lead, and UMHB defeats Wisconsin-Whitewater 24-7 to advance to the National Championship!

The Cru will playing the defending national champs, North Central, in Canton, Ohio, next Friday.

