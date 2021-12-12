Coldest morning so far this winter turns to a wonderful afternoon

Friday’s strong cold front and clear skies Saturday night has allowed temperatures to drop into the 20s across nearly the entire area. Some spots have even dipped into the low 20s this morning! Despite the cold start to the day, we’re expecting a phenomenal day of weather. Don’t be surprised if you need to run your windshield wipers and defrosters to get some frost off your windshield early this morning. Even with the full sunshine, it’ll take some time to warm up We’re expecting to warm into the mid-40s by 10 AM, mid-50s by noon, and only top out in the low 60s late today. Today could potentially be our first average or below average day of high temperatures this December. Today’s average high of 61° is exactly what we’re forecasting. Unfortunately, that’s the end of the normal temperatures for quite some time. South winds return this evening and will allow temperatures to only drop into the upper 30s and low 40s Monday morning. Increasing clouds throughout Monday with the south winds around should boost us into the mid-to-upper 60s.

The extra humidity returning Monday hangs around all week long and we’re actually expecting mostly cloudy skies every day through Friday. A few isolated showers are possible on Tuesday, Thursday, and on Friday as a few weak disturbances move in ahead of a Friday night cold front. As far as temperatures go, mostly cloudy skies will keep overnight lows in the upper 50s Tuesday morning and in the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday through Friday morning. Afternoon highs will generally be in the mid-70s, but very strong south winds gusting to near 35 MPH Wednesday should boost highs into the low 80s. A very strong cold front should move through Friday evening. Even though the front moves clean through and drops temperatures into the low-to-mid 40s Saturday morning, a storm system trailing behind the front will give us a few rounds of rain Saturday and maybe Sunday. With mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds, Saturday’s temperatures shouldn’t warm up much at all and we’re expecting to stay stuck in the 40s throughout the day with occasional rain. Rain is possible again Sunday, but isn’t guaranteed, as the storm system starts to depart.

