Missing Central Texas man named in Silver Alert found

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 66-year-old Johnny Tittle.

Tittle was Last seen in the 600 Block of Lynch St Goldthwaite, TX at 03:30 PM on Dec 11, 2021, wearing a light-colored hat, gray T-shirt, possibly a flannel hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots; he wears glasses and has gray scruffy facial hair and goatee.

ACTIVE SILVER ALERT for Johnny Tittle from Goldthwaite, TX, on 12/11/2021, TX plate HWW4399 pic.twitter.com/EzQk85SBKg — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) December 12, 2021

Authorities in Mills County asked the public to look out for a White 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license HWW4399.

No further details were provided.

