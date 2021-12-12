Missing Central Texas man named in Silver Alert found
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 66-year-old Johnny Tittle.
Tittle was Last seen in the 600 Block of Lynch St Goldthwaite, TX at 03:30 PM on Dec 11, 2021, wearing a light-colored hat, gray T-shirt, possibly a flannel hoodie, blue jeans, and brown boots; he wears glasses and has gray scruffy facial hair and goatee.
Authorities in Mills County asked the public to look out for a White 2002 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license HWW4399.
No further details were provided.
