No. 2 Baylor stifles No. 6 Villanova

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team passed its first major test of the season with flying colors.

The second-ranked Bears used stifling defense to shut down No. 6 Villanova in front of a packed house at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

Baylor jumped out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back.

The Bears held Villanova to just 15 points in the first half, leading 25-15 at the break.

Villanova shot just under 21 percent from the field in the first half.

The lock-down defense continued through the second half, and Baylor beat Villanova 57-36.

The Bears will likely be ranked No. 1 in the nation after this win, and current No. 1 Purdue losing a few days ago.

