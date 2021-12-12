Advertisement

No. 2 Baylor stifles No. 6 Villanova

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) reaches for the ball in front of teammate forward Jonathan...
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) reaches for the ball in front of teammate forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, left, and Villanova forward Eric Dixon, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)(Ray Carlin | AP)
By Christopher Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor men’s basketball team passed its first major test of the season with flying colors.

The second-ranked Bears used stifling defense to shut down No. 6 Villanova in front of a packed house at the Ferrell Center in Waco.

Baylor jumped out to an 8-1 lead and never looked back.

The Bears held Villanova to just 15 points in the first half, leading 25-15 at the break.

Villanova shot just under 21 percent from the field in the first half.

The lock-down defense continued through the second half, and Baylor beat Villanova 57-36.

The Bears will likely be ranked No. 1 in the nation after this win, and current No. 1 Purdue losing a few days ago.

