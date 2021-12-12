Advertisement

Staying Cool Today But Another Spring-Like Warmup Arrives Soon

Freeze Warnings Until 8am
By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After sunrise we’ll get into the mid 40′s by 10am, after which we’ll have highs in the low 60′s during the afternoon under sunny skies with south winds. South winds start bringing the moisture back mid-week, with a spotty rain chance on Tuesday before our next storm system arrives at the end of the week. A couple spotty showers will be seen on Thursday before the system arrives on Friday, with a cold front expected late at night. Highs get to around 80° again before the next cold front, with chilly weather in the 50′s behind the front next weekend.

