Warmer Highs and Some Rain Chances For The Work Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’ll be chilly this evening with temperatures in the upper 40′s after sunset. We dip to the mid 40′s around 9pm, with morning lows in the upper 30′s to low 40′s. Partly cloudy skies and south winds will be seen for your Monday, bringing highs into the mid to upper 60′s during the afternoon. A few spotty showers will move through after sunset, staying with us as we head into Tuesday.

Rain chances improve on Thursday when our next cold front gets close to Central Texas. However, it won’t fully move through until we get to Saturday. South winds take over on Friday with only a slight rain chance at night, but as the front moves through early Saturday morning our rain chances will be pretty good. In fact, even after the front moves out, we’ll continue with the rain chances throughout most of the weekend alongside cold highs in the 40′s. This wave of rain could last through next Monday.

