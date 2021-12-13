Back in the forecast this week: Cloud cover, warmer air, & more humidity, spotty rain chances

Southerly winds are back and that will lead to some gradual weather changes this week. Weather-wise this week looks to be mainly quiet with a warming trend that will lead us up to our next strong cold front going into the weekend. Gulf moisture will be building in throughout the week and that will bring back an overcast and gray look to most of the week. We also have daily high temperatures returning to the 70s starting tomorrow. The more humid weather will last until Friday before our next cold front looks to change our weather, in a big way, for the weekend.

With the return of moisture in the air, we do have to watch out for the possibility of some fog tonight into Tuesday morning. On top of that, a few pockets of light rain and drizzle will be possible along and east of I-35, each day. Accumulations are expected to be light, if at all.

A cold front, that means business, should arrive in time to make it feel more like the holidays for the weekend -- it’ll drop temperatures down below normal (wow!) and take us into the week of Christmas. High temperatures are only expected to be in the 50s and overnight temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. This front will also bring a decent chance for rain, mainly on Saturday. Right now, it looks like rain is expected early Saturday morning through at least midday, but we could also see some rain Saturday afternoon and potentially even Sunday.

