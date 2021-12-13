Advertisement

Baylor football’s Pitre, Galvin Named AP All-Americans

FILE - Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to teammates in the first half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to teammates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Max Calderone
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor football seniors Jalen Pitre and Connor Galvin have been named 2021 AP All-Americans, as announced Monday.

Pitre, a first-team safety, garners his third All-America honor of the postseason, while Galvin, a third-team tackle, picks up the first All-America recognition of his career.

Pitre led the Big 12 with 17.5 tackles for loss as part of his 70 total tackles on the year. He also added three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Galvin started all 13 games for the Bears at left tackle and led BU’s O-Line unit that was named a Joe Moore Award Semifinalist. He did not allow a sack in 2021, helping Baylor to a third-best mark in the conference and a national ranking of 23rd with just 18 sacks allowed overall.

