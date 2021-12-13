Advertisement

Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Thousands of employees are now searching for a new job now that Central Freight Lines has announced it will be officially closed by this time next week.

But other Central Texans are hoping to provide relief for those who will become unemployed just before the Christmas holiday.

“When we heard the news of Central Freight having to have their employees go without a job in the immediate to near future, we immediately said let’s see what we can do to make them on team KISD,” Taina Maya, spokesperson for Killeen ISD, said.

Killeen ISD is looking to hire CDL drivers, mechanics, bus monitors, classroom aids and believes the Central Freight employees could be a fit.

“We have a starting salary of $17.46 an hour, we have a sign-on stipend,” Maya said.

“They can join our teams and then earn referral money for bringing on another CDL worker or even a classroom teacher.”

The district is moving quickly by using a hotline and reaching out over social media to make those connections.

“One woman I spoke to immediately said I would never think someone would call me about a job opportunity,” Maya said.

“She’s already working with our transportation director.”

It’s also benefiting KISD by filling crucial positions.

“Just because their job may have been to drive a truck doesn’t mean things can’t change and they can drive some students,” Maya said.

“We have a shortage. There is no denying that and we are working and we want our community to know we are tapping every resource possible when it comes to not only filling the classrooms up with teachers but get them safely to and from school.”

If you are interested, below is more information.

- Base pay is $17.46

- $1,000.00 New Driver Bonus ($500 at the solo date / $500 at 1 YR mark)

- $75.00 Monthly Safe Driver Bonus

- $1000.00 Quarterly Safe Driver Stipend (up to $4K per year)

- Refer a CDL Driver stipend ($400, $200 when they start and $200 when they complete a year)

- Free DOT Physical

- Free MVR check

- CDL expenses Reimbursement

- Full health care benefits

Call 254-336-0170 to apply or go to www.killeenisd.org/jobs

