Advertisement

Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road

A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.(College Station Police Department)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say they are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Wellborn Road and South Dowling Road.

According to authorities, a semi-truck was hit by a northbound train around 8 a.m. The truck’s driver was taken to the hospital. Police believe the driver had non-incapacitating injuries.

Union Pacific and CSPD are currently investigating.

CSPD and CSFD work Monday morning crash.
CSPD and CSFD work Monday morning crash.(KBTX)

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
Johnny Tittle was last seen wearing a light colored hat, gray T-shirt, possibly a flannel...
Missing Central Texas man named in Silver Alert
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) reaches for the ball in front of teammate forward Jonathan...
Baylor becomes fourth No. 1 in last 4 weeks in AP Top 25
The Schmidts have hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights lining their yard to spread a...
Schmidt Christmas Lights
Friday is the last day to donate toys for tots in Central Texas!
Final day of Toys for Tots 2021
A brand-new circus, with a show just for adults, is coming to Waco.
Cirque Alcatraz comes to Waco