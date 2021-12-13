Generally cloudy and muggy for the next few days

Even though Sunday’s morning temperatures were the coldest in Central Texas since early January 2020 (outside of the February Texas freeze, of course), we’re expecting a quick return to the abnormal warmth and humidity later today. We’ll start out with generally sunny skies and with temperatures in the low-to-mid 40s but clouds should surge in from the south this morning. Not everyone will see clouds today. In fact cities and towns west of I-35 could stay mostly sunny all day with highs reaching the low 70s. However, if you see clouds move in, which is expected near and especially east of I-35, highs today may be notably cooler in the low-to-mid 60s with a chance of some isolated drizzle or even a few showers. More clouds and a big surge of humidity arrives overnight tonight and a few showers are possible at any time this evening. Showers will be few and far between but most likely east of I-35 where humidity will be a bit higher. Once clouds move in, either during the day today or tonight, they won’t be breaking for much of the remainder of the work week.

An abnormally warm and humid remainder of the work week is expected. In fact, we may be very close to both a morning highest low temperature record and an afternoon high temperature record. With still a few isolated showers lingering Tuesday morning, we’ll start out with mostly cloudy skies in the upper 50s with late day highs, still with mostly cloudy skies, should reach the mid-70s. Rain chances are near 20% throughout the entire day as a few sprinkles could move through at any time. Rain chances come to a close Tuesday night and overnight lows will only drop into the mid-60s. We’re forecasting a low of 66° and that’s just one degree cooler than the warmest low temperature record of 67° set in 1933. Mostly cloudy skies Wednesday will couple with gusty south winds as high as 35 MPH to pull warm air through. Highs Wednesday should reach the upper 70s, just a few degrees off of the record high of 81° set in 1995. Records are safe Thursday, but it’s still going to be exceptionally warm and humid with morning lows in the upper 60s warming into the mid-70s. A weak front should move into the area and then stall out, bringing us a 30% rain chance. We’re not expecting much, if any, cooler air from this front since it’ll be stalling out and quickly reversing direction.

Warm and humid air remains in place Friday and we’ll again have another 20% chance of a shower during the day, but we have yet ANOTHER cold front swinging through late Friday into early Saturday. There’s a lot of uncertainty regarding the specifics with the weekend storm system, but we are expecting seasonably cool temperatures and some rain. Rain is expected early Saturday morning through at least midday but we could actually see some rain Saturday afternoon and potentially even Sunday. Forecast models are split about whether or not the storm system will swing clean through or meander for a bit. As of now, we’re expecting off and on rain Saturday and even parts of Sunday with much cooler temperatures in the 50s for highs and upper 30s and 40s for lows. While it’ll take another two or three days to figure out how long the weekend rain will linger, we’re expecting seasonable weather Christmas week with highs through at least Wednesday in the 50s and low 60s with morning lows in the 30s and low 40s.

