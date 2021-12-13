Medical issue likely cause of four vehicle accident that left a truck inside bakery over the weekend

Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - A medical issue possibly contributed to a four vehicle crash Saturday morning in the 1300 block of E Avenue D, according to Copperas Cove Police, though they say the incident is still being investigated.

One of the vehicles involved, left the road as a result of the accident and crashed into nearby Creative Cakes and Snacks building. Police say at this time they don’t believe the driver of the truck that drove into the store was the one suffering from a medical emergency.

Two people involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear which vehicles those victims were in.

No one inside Creative Cakes and Snacks was injured.

Surveillance footage from inside the bakery indicates the truck crashed into its building at 9:36 Saturday morning, police say they were called out a few minutes later.

Creative Cakes just opened in October of 2021. Owners say their building is deemed unsafe to enter, so they are currently looking for a new place to operate until it is repaired.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.