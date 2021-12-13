Advertisement

Medical issue likely cause of four vehicle accident that left a truck inside bakery over the weekend

Creative Cakes and Snacks deemed unsafe to enter after truck drives into store after a nearby crash
Medical issue likely contributed to accident in Copperas Cove that left a truck inside a local...
Medical issue likely contributed to accident in Copperas Cove that left a truck inside a local bakery(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copperas Cove, Texas (KWTX) - A medical issue possibly contributed to a four vehicle crash Saturday morning in the 1300 block of E Avenue D, according to Copperas Cove Police, though they say the incident is still being investigated.

One of the vehicles involved, left the road as a result of the accident and crashed into nearby Creative Cakes and Snacks building. Police say at this time they don’t believe the driver of the truck that drove into the store was the one suffering from a medical emergency.

Two people involved in the accident were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It’s not clear which vehicles those victims were in.

No one inside Creative Cakes and Snacks was injured.

Surveillance footage from inside the bakery indicates the truck crashed into its building at 9:36 Saturday morning, police say they were called out a few minutes later.

Creative Cakes just opened in October of 2021. Owners say their building is deemed unsafe to enter, so they are currently looking for a new place to operate until it is repaired.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
Johnny Tittle was last seen wearing a light colored hat, gray T-shirt, possibly a flannel...
Missing Central Texas man named in Silver Alert
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
FILE - Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic...
Fox News anchor Chris Wallace leaving network for CNN

Latest News

WATCH: Moment a truck crashes into a local business after a nearby accident
For the second time in three years, the Baylor Bears are headed to the Big 12 Championship game.
Baylor students excited about second trip to Big 12 title game
Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan (1) reaches for the ball in front of teammate forward Jonathan...
Baylor becomes fourth No. 1 in last 4 weeks in AP Top 25
There are thousands of jobs available across the state, and a job fair in Bell County is...
Job fair highlighting options in Bell County