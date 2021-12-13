A Santa just like me: Black Santa brings joy to local families

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Black Santa came to Killeen Sunday evening, complete with the traditional red suit and white beard associated with jolly Saint Nick.

Father Christmas himself made an early stop at Kids University of central Texas, bringing holiday cheer to families.

Parents say that events like this mean the world to them as they didn’t see themselves in Santa as they grew up, and they want their kids to have a different experience.

“I think it was wonderful and not so much for me, but for her to see that because she doesn’t see the pictures of Santa that has her skin,” Amber Johnson.

Event organizers say having everyone feel included during the holiday season is important.

“At end of the day, it’s about diversity, no matter what we. Is one of the diverse so a need to see blacks than whites than a Latino center. It does it. It doesn’t matter,” Daniel Lemon.

“They can pick and choose what they want to do. But, as a people, I think diversity is very important in our community,” said Lemon.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.