Tips for preventing home heating fires

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Central Texans woke up to freezing temperatures this weekend, some were cranking on their heater for the for first time this season.

But experts warn that everyone needs to be cautious as electrical fires are most likely to happen this time of year.

The Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department saw proof of that. The department was called to the scene of an electrical fire as soon as a cold front moved in to the area this weekend.

“They noted some flickering in the lights and they actually threw a breaker,” Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Chief Taran Vascosz said.

“Typically poor maintenance, older equipment and an improper storage are the most common things we see with a home heating fire,” he said.

Vascosz said during the winter storm he and his team witnessed many families use their stoves and ovens to heat their homes. He advises against that as open flames of any sort could cause a fire if an item were to fall into it.

There is also precautions that need to be taken when using actual heating equipment like space heaters.

“Space heaters will show up in bathrooms and they’ll show up in bedrooms and those are the two main areas where you have blankets and towels and things. You want to be sure these are completely free of towels and blankets and pillows that may cause a fire,” Vascosz said.

Also a reminder, it is dangerous to plug a space heater into an extension cord.

And even those using their home’s normal heating system must make sure the utility closet is free of clutter that could catch fire, that the filters are changed frequently and that wires are not frayed or damaged in anyway.

And in the event there is an electrical malfunction, having each appliance and room labelled on a breaker box can be crucial in shutting off power to a specific room or appliance.

