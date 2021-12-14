Central Texas family organizing help for Kentucky tornado victims

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Ways to donate to tornado victims in the South are starting to pop up, and now a family in Killeen is spreading the word to get their own donation effort organized.

The Frye family is taking all kinds of donations that they intend on driving to Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the most hard hit areas by a weekend tornado. The idea was started after seeing photos and video of the devastation the tornado left behind.

“They have nothing and it’s two weeks before Christmas,” said Jennifer Frye. “I needed to do something to help.”

The family intends to fill their SUV and make the nearly 12-hour trip to Mayfield in the coming weeks.

“But, if we get more we’re going to get a U-Haul,” said Jennifer Frye.

They are already in talks with Mayfield to work out the details on the drop-off.

Most of Tuesday was spent going around Killeen putting up fliers, asking others to help donate.

“You see all these videos of all these people losing their items,” said daughter Brianna Frye. “Then come to find out you have everything and they have got nothing.”

They have also reached out to local police and fire departments, churches, and others.

With of list of what they need, the hope is the public can help make it happen.

“Regardless of what we get, we’re going to drive it up and give it to these people,” said Jennifer Frye.

