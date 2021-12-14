Cloudy, muggy, humid, and a bit rainy too; it’s feeling like everything BUT Christmas!

Seasonable weather finally returned this past weekend but we’re right back into the unseasonable warmth and humidity. We’re forecasting some of the warmest morning temperatures in December history to go along with warm and humid afternoon temperatures, mostly cloudy skies, and even a bit of rain for some. A big surge in overnight humidity has kept temperatures close to 60° this morning and even in the mid-60s near I-45. Widespread light fog is hanging around near and especially east of I-35 and the fog is locally dense in a few spots. We’re also starting the day with scattered light rain east of I-35. As we roll through the morning, we’ll gradually see the fog burn off around 10 AM but isolated drizzle is possible at any time this morning near and west of I-35. Isolated to scattered light showers will continue off-and-on east of I-35 through mid-afternoon. It won’t rain continuously all day and rain won’t be heavy, but you’ll want to keep an umbrella handy. Although some late-late day sunshine may return, it’s going to be a generally cloudy day with highs still able to reach the low-to-mid 70s.

A big push of humidity overnight will keep overnight lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Wednesday record for warmest low temperature of 67° will be challenged and it’ll likely be the warmest morning low in December since Christmas 2016 when it was 67°. Wednesday’s high, despite mostly cloudy skies and maybe a stray sprinkle, should be able to warm close to 80° and gusty south winds pull warmth in from the south. Wednesday’s record high of 81° should be safe but we’ll be within a stone’s throw of it. We’re only dropping into the upper 60s again Thursday morning but the record highest low temperature of 71° will be safe as will the record high since we’ll only reach the mid-70s Thursday as a cold front tries to move in. Thursday’s cold front will increase rain chances slightly but we’ll get next to no cooler air from it. We’re going to warm right back into the upper 70s Friday before a big cold front pushes through Friday night.

The early morning front Saturday will bring a 50% chance of scattered showers and non-severe storms to Central Texas, but it’s now looking likely that Saturday’s front should clear the entire area in the morning. Rain chances will be decently high but likely only for the first part of the day. Gusty north winds during the day Saturday potentially with lingering clouds through most of the day sends temperatures for highs only into the upper 40s and 50s. Sunday’s morning temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s should warm only into the upper 40s and low 50s late in the day with partly cloudy skies and a 30% rain chances mainly west of I-35. It looks like another weak front should move in Monday afternoon without any rain but with a quick shot of cooler air. Highs Monday in the low 60s should fall into the mid-30s Tuesday morning before warming up close to 60° in the afternoon. It looks like out next cold front may not arrive until potentially Christmas Day so temperatures will warm back up leading into Christmas and highs likely will be back in the 70s by next Thursday.

