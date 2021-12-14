Cooking with Ke’Sha - Mexican Pasta

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ke’Sha Lopez teaches how to cook her Mexican Pasta.

INGREDIENTS

- 1 onion (diced/chopped)

- 1 bell pepper (diced/chopped)

- 1 pack of smoked sausage, cooked (cut into1/2-inch pieces)

- 2 cans stewed tomatoes, strained

- 1 16-ounce jar picante sauce

- 1 16-ounce pack of spaghetti (any type of long noodles will work)

- 2 tbsp olive oil

- salt and pepper

- fresh cilantro for garnish

DIRECTIONS

- In a medium to hot skillet, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

- Sauté your pepper for 3 minutes, then the diced onion for 4 or 5 minutes, until they are slightly tender but still have a crunch.

- Add the cooked smoked sausage to the pepper and onion mix.

- Add the stewed tomatoes and then the picante sauce.

- Mix well and bring to a simmer for about 10 minutes.

- Meanwhile, cook the pasta according to the directions on the package to al dente.

- For spaghetti, cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

- Once that is done, strain the pasta then mix with the simmering sauce mixture for about 10 minutes.

- When that finishes, you can add some diced cilantro for garnish, then enjoy.

Serves 4 to 6

About Ke’Sha Lopez

Ke’Sha has always loved food, cooking and baking.

Her experience started early in life helping her mother stir the custard over a hot stove for the German Chocolate Cake (without a double boiler) every Christmas.

Finally, she was blessed with and Easy Bake Oven, and then the cooking adventures began.

From baking her own pastries to cooking dinner for the entire family, Ke’Sha found her happy place.

It may be an aroma that take you back to your grandmother’s kitchen to sound of your first experience at a hibachi grill, Ke’Sha believes food is very impactful and it connects us all.

