Advertisement

Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly...
Deadlines to send Christmas mail and packages and have them arrive on time are quickly approaching.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Christmas gift givers, listen up: The time to send presents and well wishes to loved ones is now.

The U.S. Postal Service on Monday warned this week is expected to be the busiest of the year for holiday shipping. It expects to sort more than 2 billion pieces of mail.

What that means for you is: You’d better send those cards and gifts pronto if you want them to arrive on time.

Regular USPS retail ground shipping has a holiday cutoff date of Dec. 15.

For UPS, Dec. 21 is its deadline for the 3-day select service when shipping in the United States.

If you’re shipping anything through FedEx, the last day for most ground services is Dec. 15.

For FedEx Express, you can buy yourself some more time, with deadlines starting Dec. 21 and ending Dec. 24.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Central Freight
Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job
Medical issue likely contributed to accident in Copperas Cove that left a truck inside a local...
Medical issue likely cause of four vehicle accident that left a truck inside bakery over the weekend
Temple police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead.
Man shot and killed in Temple

Latest News

People walk through a partially flooded homeless encampment at Riverwalk Park in Santa Cruz,...
Powerful storm drenches Southern California with heavy rain
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
NY ethics board tells former Gov. Cuomo to return book money
An unrelenting rainstorm wreaked havoc on Sacramento, California. (Source: KMAX/KOVR/CNN via...
Heavy rain, wind wreak havoc in California
Richard Suarez was arrested on suspicion of battery after witness video showed an altercation...
$1M bond set for man accused of punching someone over parking spot
FILE - A shopper loads his car with groceries at the Kroger in Novi, Mich on Jan. 23, 2021. ...
Kroger ending some COVID-19 benefits for unvaccinated staff