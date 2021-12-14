Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The city of Killeen is holding a series of workshops this week to get more feedback and suggestions on the future.

The city’s job and our job is to lay out the vision and the framework, but we’re also going to challenge everybody in the community to be part of implementation as well,” said Kevin Shepherd, President, Verdunity.

The workshops will take place Dec. 13 to 15 at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Ave. C in Killeen.

Residents can use Verdunity’s interactive online map to provide feedback on development plans. Before the meeting, they will be viewing current suggestions and inputting their comments publicly with other community members for everyone’s review promptly.

These workshops and public forums are part of the comprehensive plan that aims to improve the quality of life within the city of Killeen.

“What we’ve heard from the residents is we need more things to do for families, we need more job opportunities more diverse job opportunities. We need more and diverse types of housing, both price points quality. And what Mr. Kaggle, the city manager, said multiple times is Killeen needs to move towards building neighborhoods, not subdivisions,” said Shepherd.

Meeting schedule:

Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A formal presentation with results will take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening at City Hall.

