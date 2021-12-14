Advertisement

Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan

Community members speak with Verdunity staff about the future of Killeen.
Community members speak with Verdunity staff about the future of Killeen.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The city of Killeen is holding a series of workshops this week to get more feedback and suggestions on the future.

The city’s job and our job is to lay out the vision and the framework, but we’re also going to challenge everybody in the community to be part of implementation as well,” said Kevin Shepherd, President, Verdunity.

The workshops will take place Dec. 13 to 15 at the Killeen Utility Collection Conference Room, 210 W. Ave. C in Killeen.

Residents can use Verdunity’s interactive online map to provide feedback on development plans. Before the meeting, they will be viewing current suggestions and inputting their comments publicly with other community members for everyone’s review promptly.

These workshops and public forums are part of the comprehensive plan that aims to improve the quality of life within the city of Killeen.

“What we’ve heard from the residents is we need more things to do for families, we need more job opportunities more diverse job opportunities. We need more and diverse types of housing, both price points quality. And what Mr. Kaggle, the city manager, said multiple times is Killeen needs to move towards building neighborhoods, not subdivisions,” said Shepherd.

Meeting schedule:

Tuesday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A formal presentation with results will take place at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening at City Hall.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
Legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Johnny Tittle was last seen wearing a light colored hat, gray T-shirt, possibly a flannel...
Missing Central Texas man named in Silver Alert
Medical issue likely contributed to accident in Copperas Cove that left a truck inside a local...
Medical issue likely cause of four vehicle accident that left a truck inside bakery over the weekend

Latest News

Soldiers and Family members picked the a a farm grown Christmas tree on fort Hood.
Fort Hood partners with FedEx, Christmas Spirit Foundation to distribute 900 real trees to families
Leaders from the 48th Chemical Brigade test "unknown" liquids during a leader validation...
48th Chemical Brigade is getting back to the basics
Leon County makes a special delivery of hundreds of toys for Fort Hood Soldiers.
Leon County residents make special Christmas delivery to Fort Hood soldiers
Adult Daycare Center wants to help those with special needs.
Killeen business creates community for adults with special needs