Killeen Police respond to fight involving Ellison High students

By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A fight between Ellison High School students this afternoon led to Killeen ISD police officers calling for additional support.

A fight happened off campus during lunchtime. When the fight was over, the crowd returned to the student parking area. In order to reduce disruptions, KISD officers called for support to disperse the crowd.

KISD says, “We are grateful to the Killeen Police Department’s prompt response and for assisting with restoring order outside.”

It added, “the principal quickly communicated the factual events with parents to reduce rumors on social media.”

KISD also stresses the “importance of parents contacting the campus/district prior to posting false information on social media to limit further disruptions to students learning.”

The students involved in the fight will receive disciplinary consequences.

