Man shot and killed in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple are investigating after a shooting left one man dead.

Officers responded to the shooting call in the 800 block of East Avenue C at around 8 p.m. Monday night and found a man with a gunshot wound.

EMS performed CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also say another man with unknown injuries had been taken to the hospital.

Temple PD says no suspects have been identified at this time.

If anyone has any information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

