Tejano legend Little Joe on Vicente Fernandez: ‘There’s another star in the heavens now’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Tributes continues to pour in for beloved Mexican icon Vicente Fernandez. The singer died at the age of 81 on Sunday, four months after a fall at his ranch in Guadalajara.

“In Spanish we say, unos nacen con estrella, otros nacen estrellados. Some are born with a star, some are born with a crash or bust star,” said Joe Hernandez, the Tejano music legend known to many as Little Joe.

Both Hernandez and Fernandez had careers lasting decades. In the early years, they would also meet off-and-on again during tours.

“I met Vicente Fernandez, probably 71 or 72 in Mexico City,” said Hernandez. “I was at a concert being performed by my all-time favorite songwriter and icon, Jose Alredo Jimenez.”

Both were able to make names for themselves, but through different genres. Hernandez with Tejano music and Fernandez through his classic ranchera style.

“I think Vicente Fernandez, many young artists wanted to emulate him, wanted to be like Vicente,” said Hernandez.

He added, Fernandez also helped to get the traditions behind mariachi music on a wider scale.

“Now, it’s taught in schools in junior highs and high schools,” said Hernandez. “It was something not the case years back.”

It is not just the Latino community Fernandez had an impact. It reached across languages too with a tribute from country musician George Strait.

“He kept a young attitude about him. Which, is not always found in some of these superstars,” said Hernandez. “But he had that aura about him.”

And that aura is something that will keep his music, movies and memories alive with so many.

“There’s another star in the heavens now... It’s inevitable,” said Hernandez. “I’ll catch up with him again and maybe I don’t have to set up sound equipment for him this time.”

