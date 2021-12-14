Advertisement

Waco police confirm no criminal charges in crash that killed 12-year-old bicyclist

Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way...
Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way around 4p.m. on Monday when she was struck by the driver of a vehicle. She succumbed to her injuries.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco police spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday the driver in the crash that killed 12-year-old Alina Miller will not face charges.

The police department said the cases is closed and no charges will be filed. Since no criminal charges were filed, the driver’s name will not be released.

Miller died earlier this month after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in the area of Orchid and Salem Way.

After the crash, some neighbors shared concerns about speeding in the neighborhood.

One resident said the accident was the last straw, and she and others are considering moving out of the neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

