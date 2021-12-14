Wet & warm for now; wet & cold this weekend

We had some foggy conditions throughout the morning, which mainly cleared by the late-morning hours. We can expect more of the same for the next few mornings with a continuous stream of warmth and Gulf moisture flowing in off the coast. For the next few days (Wednesday, Thursday, & Friday) we will see mornings in the mid to upper 60s, afternoons in the mid to upper 70s, an overcast sky, and periods of light to moderate rain that will fall in spots, mainly along and east of I-35. Our next cold front is set to arrive early on Saturday morning and that will bring some big weather changes!

First of all, this front will bring much colder temperatures for the weekend. We are talking highs below normal, in the 50s, both Saturday and Sunday. Some of us might not even make it our of the 40s... plus strong northerly winds will add an extra chill factor. Not to mention it will also bring a decent chance for some widespread showers and storms, especially late Friday night and into Saturday morning.

Behind the front, high temperatures drop down to the 50s for the weekend and early next week. Exactly how cold and how long we stay cold, will depend on rainfall forecast and cloud cover, but overall, the chill is back starting this weekend.

