Advertisement

Widow of slain Fort Hood solider arrested for aggravated robbery

Penny Morales, the widow of a deceased Fort Hood soldier, was arrested on an aggravated robbery...
Penny Morales, the widow of a deceased Fort Hood soldier, was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge earlier this month.(Courtesy Bell County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Penny Morales, the widow of a deceased Fort Hood soldier, was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge earlier this month.

According to the arrest affidavit, Morales reportedly met a man on a dating website. The man invited her to his home to watch a football game back in October. When he opened the door, Morales was reportedly at the door, along with a man in gloves and a ski mask, who had a gun.

According to the affidavit, Morales and the man stole the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards, debit cards and a driver’s license.

The victim told police the man tried to tie him up with zip ties, but the zip ties dropped and the victim was able to run away.

According to Bell County records, Morales was booked into jail on Dec. 10 and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Morales’ husband, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, was declared AWOL after disappearing in August 2019. His remains were found in June 2020 in Killeen during the search for Vanessa Guillen. Foul play is suspected in his death.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas company that’s lasted for generations is unfortunately closing its doors. Now...
Central Freight Lines closes its doors leaving thousands unemployed
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Medical issue likely contributed to accident in Copperas Cove that left a truck inside a local...
Medical issue likely cause of four vehicle accident that left a truck inside bakery over the weekend
Central Freight
Central Texas school district hoping to hire Central Freight Lines employees losing their job
A train and 18-wheeler crashed near Wellborn Road Monday morning.
Crash involving 18-wheeler and train shuts down part of Wellborn Road

Latest News

Alina Miller, a student at China Spring Middle School, was riding her bike south on Salem Way...
Waco police confirm no criminal charges in crash that killed 12-year-old bicyclist
Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan
Killeen: City wants public feedback on Comprehensive Plan
Temple police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one dead.
Man shot and killed in Temple
Dave Campbell
Remembering the life of Texas sports journalist Dave Campbell