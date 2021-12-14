Widow of slain Fort Hood solider arrested for aggravated robbery

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Penny Morales, the widow of a deceased Fort Hood soldier, was arrested on an aggravated robbery charge earlier this month.

According to the arrest affidavit, Morales reportedly met a man on a dating website. The man invited her to his home to watch a football game back in October. When he opened the door, Morales was reportedly at the door, along with a man in gloves and a ski mask, who had a gun.

According to the affidavit, Morales and the man stole the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards, debit cards and a driver’s license.

The victim told police the man tried to tie him up with zip ties, but the zip ties dropped and the victim was able to run away.

According to Bell County records, Morales was booked into jail on Dec. 10 and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Morales’ husband, Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, was declared AWOL after disappearing in August 2019. His remains were found in June 2020 in Killeen during the search for Vanessa Guillen. Foul play is suspected in his death.

