Arrests made in Waco capital murder case

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two arrests have been made for the October 21st murder of 22-year-old Robert Juarez.

Anthony Chambers, 39, of Waco, was charged with capital murder. The warrant was served on him at the Bell County Jail where he is being held on unrelated charges.

The second arrest was of Aleisha Hillard, 27, of Waco by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force this morning in Waco.

On October 21st, 2021, shortly before 10:30 PM, Waco police officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South 12th Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a Juarez suffering from what was believed to be a gunshot wound.

The officers immediately began life saving measures while notifying AMR to respond to the scene, however, the Juarez died as a result of his injuries.

