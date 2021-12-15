Big weather changes for the weekend

The southerly winds are what’s causing these warm and humid conditions across Central Texas and this last week of fall is a warm one. With the thick clouds overhead, our overnight temperatures don’t fall much and stay in the upper 60s/low 70s... that’s already warmer than our normal high temperatures this time of year. Add a little daytime heating to the mix, and we have a few more afternoons with highs expected to get close to 80 degrees. And that’s with the clouds overhead! We do have a strong cold front that will be changing out weather in a big way this weekend.

Highs each afternoon through Friday will be within a degree or two of 80 degrees. Following the unseasonable warmth, a strong cold front will get here for the weekend. This will bring in a chance for some widespread showers/storms and colder, wet weather for the start of the weekend. Timing of the front looks to be Friday night into Saturday morning. As of now, it looks like temperatures fall through the day Saturday with most of the afternoon spent in the low to mid 50s. Rainy weather will be with us, especially early in the day, Saturday but it does look to be drier for Sunday with just an isolated shower possible the further south you live. The chill will linger into Sunday though with morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and afternoons highs only in the low 50s. Sunday into Monday rain chances look to tick up with an incoming weather system from the southwest.

This chilly weather will be short-lived once again as we start to see temperatures climb again heading into Christmas week with overnight temperatures chilly, but above freezing, in the upper 30s and low 40s. Afternoon highs will start to return to the 60s and even the 70s just before Christmas Eve Day.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.