Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school
Bruceville-Eddy is investigating a rumor of a threat at the high school(Eric Franklin)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bruceville-Eddy ISD student has been removed from campus after rumors of a threat at the high school, according to Superintendent Richard Kilgore.

Superintendent Kilgore said on the district’s Facebook page, as of 11:30 a.m., “the investigation is still on going. However, the student in question is no longer on campus.”

The district, along with the Bruceville-Eddy police, are working on the investigation.

There is a rumor of a threat at the High School. Bruceville-Eddy ISD and the Bruceville-Eddy Police are currently...

Posted by Bruceville-Eddy ISD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

