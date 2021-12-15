Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bruceville-Eddy ISD student has been removed from campus after rumors of a threat at the high school, according to Superintendent Richard Kilgore.

Superintendent Kilgore said on the district’s Facebook page, as of 11:30 a.m., “the investigation is still on going. However, the student in question is no longer on campus.”

The district, along with the Bruceville-Eddy police, are working on the investigation.

There is a rumor of a threat at the High School. Bruceville-Eddy ISD and the Bruceville-Eddy Police are currently... Posted by Bruceville-Eddy ISD on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.