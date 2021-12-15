Bruceville-Eddy ISD investigating rumor of a threat at the high school
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KWTX) - A Bruceville-Eddy ISD student has been removed from campus after rumors of a threat at the high school, according to Superintendent Richard Kilgore.
Superintendent Kilgore said on the district’s Facebook page, as of 11:30 a.m., “the investigation is still on going. However, the student in question is no longer on campus.”
The district, along with the Bruceville-Eddy police, are working on the investigation.
