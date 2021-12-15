Advertisement

Classroom Champions: Cherokee’s Brissa Baugh

By Darby Brown
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHEROKEE, Texas (KWTX) - This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champions is Cherokee’s Brissa Baugh.

She is involved in basketball, track and field, cross country and is the cheer captain. On top of all of that she volunteers at the Cherokee Children’s Home.

While her list of extracurricular activities is extensive, she has maintained excellent grades and is ranked at the top of the Senior class.

Brissa plans to attend Angelo State next year and study graphic design.

Congrats, Brissa Baugh!

